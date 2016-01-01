Overview

Dr. Ashima Chauhan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Chauhan works at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.