Dr. Ashim Kumar, MD
Dr. Ashim Kumar, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Western Fertility Institute16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 210, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (888) 261-4574
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Kumar in 2010-2011. Thanks to him I have my amazing baby girl (now age 5). He was so supportive and professional. In utero fertilization was not working so I I had to do in vitro. Pregnancy problems are so devastating, but with Dr. Kumar's expertise and help I was lucky enough to have a healthy baby girl. I highly recommend Dr. Kumar to anyone struggling with infertility.
About Dr. Ashim Kumar, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225052459
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
