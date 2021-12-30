Dr. Ashim Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashim Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashim Arora, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College|Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
Ashim Arora Medical Corporation158 Macaw Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 360-6670
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
Kind, extremely knowledgeable and saved my kid’s lungs. She was laying in a hospital bed for weeks until Dr. Arora came on the case. Beyond thankful to him! Top pulmonologist beyond a shadow of doubt.
About Dr. Ashim Arora, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1639161581
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University Il College Of Med|University of Illinois
- U Ill Coll Med
- Government Medical College|Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Wheezing, Cough and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.