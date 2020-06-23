Overview

Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Cardiac Care Consultants in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.