Overview

Dr. Ashfaq Turk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Turk works at Saint Joseph Cardiothrcic Srgy in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.