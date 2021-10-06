See All General Surgeons in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS

General Surgery
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Dow and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Siddiqui works at Total Vascular Wellness in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paragone Health LLC
    309 Regency Pkwy Ste 207, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 225-2716

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Varicose Veins
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Vein Procedure
Abdominal Pain
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Bunion Surgery
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Pleural Effusion
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Thoracentesis
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Tracheal Surgery
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2021
    Dr. Siddiqui has been an excellent Vascular Specialist. His efficiency and knowledge has been phenomenal in solving medical issues that I have been plagued with for most of my life. He has been able to refer me to other specialist for issues in which I had no clue as to the reason these symptoms were occurring. He also follows up with you even when you may have thought your issues are not a priority, which makes you secure in his knowledge and ability. Dr. Siddiqui has been a Blessing to me, when I thought all hope was gone for many of the doctors that I have seen.
    Tyveka Armstrong — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1417952623
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Ohio Hospital
    • St Vincent Mercy Med Center
    • Dow
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqui works at Total Vascular Wellness in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Siddiqui’s profile.

    Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

