Overview

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Springfield Cardiology in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.