Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.
Ash Medical Inc1174 E Home Rd, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 398-0354
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Ash and the doctors in this practice have been taking care of me for years. He always listens, takes time with me, is kind and is such a talented internist and cardiologist, always explaining things so they are easily understood. . I always have complete confidence in his diagnosis and treatments. The same holds true for all doctors in this practice. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
