Dr. Ashesh Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashesh Shah, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Transplant Institute1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is fantastic. He was my surgeon for a kidney donation. I met him through telehealth, then in person two weeks before the surgery. He listens, explains, and shows his passion for doing remarkable work. I feel grateful to have had Dr. Shah for surgery.
About Dr. Ashesh Shah, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1588822977
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Health
- Indiana University Health
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
