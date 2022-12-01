Dr. Ashesh Parikh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashesh Parikh, DO
Overview
Dr. Ashesh Parikh, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists6300 W Parker Rd Ste 322, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7870
Weatherford941 HILLTOP DR, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 613-9082
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parikh is very attentive and responsive to my needs.
About Dr. Ashesh Parikh, DO
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1003080375
Education & Certifications
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
