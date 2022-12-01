Overview

Dr. Ashesh Parikh, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Parikh works at Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group in Plano, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.