Dr. Ashesh Desai, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ashesh Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Maharaja Sayajirao College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates PA in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates PA
    100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 224, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 246-4043
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates PA
    600 S Conroe Medical Dr Ste 101, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 246-4039
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
High Altitude Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Granuloma Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hemangiomatosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Oxygen Toxicity Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sequestration Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infection Complicating HIV Infection Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 19, 2022
    I was extremely impressed with the Staff in this office. The ladies in the front. even though there were allot of patients with phones ringing, made their jobs look easy (it's not!). Just had to comment on what a seamless experience I had. Hat's off to this office staff as a whole!
    Todd — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ashesh Desai, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, French
    • 1649308966
    Education & Certifications

    • Maharaja Sayajirao College
    • Pulmonology
