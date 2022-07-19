Dr. Ashesh Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashesh Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashesh Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Maharaja Sayajirao College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates PA100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 224, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 246-4043Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates PA600 S Conroe Medical Dr Ste 101, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 246-4039Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely impressed with the Staff in this office. The ladies in the front. even though there were allot of patients with phones ringing, made their jobs look easy (it's not!). Just had to comment on what a seamless experience I had. Hat's off to this office staff as a whole!
About Dr. Ashesh Desai, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, French
- 1649308966
Education & Certifications
- Maharaja Sayajirao College
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.