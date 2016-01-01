Overview

Dr. Ashesh Dave, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from M.S. University of Baroda Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Dave works at Center for Medical Care, Inc. in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

