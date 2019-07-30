See All Neurosurgeons in Northridge, CA
Dr. Asher Taban, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Asher Taban, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Taban works at Asher H Taban MD Inc in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth J. Richland M.d. Inc.
    18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 304, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 993-6063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr. Taban was patient and listened to my concerns. He made sure I understood my options and my condition. What impressed me most was his staff. His nurse Sharon has always taken my calls answered my questions and helped me navigate the Health Care System with expertise. She has spent time explaining things to me and gone above and beyond to help me get the treatment I need I am so grateful to her for all of the knowledge she has shared with me and continues to do so.
    Beth L — Jul 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Asher Taban, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588619357
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Langone Medical Cente
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asher Taban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taban works at Asher H Taban MD Inc in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Taban’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Taban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

