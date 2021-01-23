Overview

Dr. Asher Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at ProMedica Physicians Toledo Orthopedic and Spine Surgeons in Toledo, OH with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.