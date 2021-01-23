Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asher Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asher Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Toledo Orthopaedic Surgeons2865 N Reynolds Rd Bldg A, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-7200
Naval Hospital Jacksonville2080 Child St, Jacksonville, FL 32214 Directions (904) 542-7365
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely.....he really went out of his way to help my 96yr. Old mother in law. Without being asked he Called after hours looked at emergency room test results and saved us a visit which meant not taking her out in the cold weather. It was another Dr. that was set to see her. Very very kind.
About Dr. Asher Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265604599
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.