Dr. Asher Ram, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asher Ram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University.

Dr. Ram works at Family Medical Center in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centro Medico Familiar
    14547 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 997-3232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2017
    Dr Ram has been my mom's primary for over a year now. She was unexpectedly dumped by her previous doctor who stopped taking her insurance without warning, right when she needed him the most!Dr. Ram and his office worker Virginia understood the urgency in which my mother needed to be seen and quickly scheduled a doctors visit. (Same week) Virginia was very fast getting all of the authorizations needed when Dr Ram referred my mom to specialist. I highly recommend Dr. Ram and his staff to everyone
    Osky in San Fernando, CA — Aug 04, 2017
    About Dr. Asher Ram, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609803733
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center Fulton Division
    Medical Education
    • Pahlavi University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asher Ram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ram speaks Arabic and Spanish.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

