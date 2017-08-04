Overview

Dr. Asher Ram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University.



Dr. Ram works at Family Medical Center in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.