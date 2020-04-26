Overview

Dr. Asher Imam, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Imam works at Southlake Neurology and Neurophysiology Clinic, PLLC in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Sleep Apnea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.