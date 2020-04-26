Dr. Asher Imam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asher Imam, DO
Overview
Dr. Asher Imam, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Locations
Southlake Neurology175 Stonebridge Ln Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 421-2905Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Imam for over 10 years. He's always been very helpful. Not only does he listen, but he really wants his patients to feel better. He will go the extra mile! I actually had a brain tumor that was discovered on my optic nerve in 2019. It took a while to find a neurosurgeon, which only stressed me out even more. Yet, Dr. Imam helped tremendously during this time. He did research on who would be the best neurosurgeon for my case, as it was in a very sensitive location. He also met with me and my family, getting us in quickly, to discuss our concerns. Just being able to have someone on my side and help explain things really helped with my anxiety.
About Dr. Asher Imam, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376602144
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ga Hospitals And Clinics
- Med Coll Georgia
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imam has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Sleep Apnea and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Imam speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Imam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.