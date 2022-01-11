See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Goldstein works at Overlook Pain And Recovery in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Pain Management
    160 Overlook Ave Ste 1A, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 645-4336
  2. 2
    Genesis Pain Management
    699 Teaneck Rd Ste 101, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 645-4336
  3. 3
    Genesis Pain Management
    1776 Broadway # 1010, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 461-1237
  4. 4
    Asher C Goldstein MD
    30 E 60th St Rm 1503, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 11, 2022
    I have told many, many people how wonderful Dr Goldstein is. He takes everything into consideration to make a good evaluation. Great Dr & team.
    Rosemary — Jan 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD
    About Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Hebrew
    • 1790725661
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides Med Center
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

