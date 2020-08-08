Dr. Asheesh Tewari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tewari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asheesh Tewari, MD
Overview
Dr. Asheesh Tewari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Kresge Eye Institute4717 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 577-8900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Dearborn Office25230 MICHIGAN AVE, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 441-2227
Reichert Health Building5333 McAuley Dr Rm 6014, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (313) 441-2227
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tewari and his staff of skilled workers are one of the best ophthalmology specialists you'll find in the Dearborn to Ypsilanti, Mich. area. If you read any of the reviews about Dr. Tewari, you will notice, they mostly talk about how he takes the time to explain everything to do with your condition, and how it needs to be treated. This is important to me, because, I only have one set of eyes, and I feel very comfortable putting my safety and wellness in the care of Dr. Tewari and his staff. If you are searching for an eye specialist, give his office a call at Michigan Retina Center (313)-441-2227, and if you happen to get Laura that answers the phone, you'll know, and feel very comfortable right from the start, she is amazing, and really cares about the clients.
About Dr. Asheesh Tewari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tewari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tewari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tewari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tewari works at
Dr. Tewari has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Floaters and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tewari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tewari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tewari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tewari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tewari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.