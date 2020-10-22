Overview

Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California/Riverside.



Dr. Dewan works at The Docs in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes Type 1 and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.