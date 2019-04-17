Dr. Thomas Ashby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ashby, MD
Dr. Thomas Ashby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste N18, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-7770
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first met Dr. Tomas when my mom was very ill. He was kind, patient, a good listener and most of all compassionate. He is a wonderful caring doctor. I would highly recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
