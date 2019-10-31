Dr. Asharaf Dabawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asharaf Dabawala, MD
Overview
Dr. Asharaf Dabawala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They graduated from M P Shah Med College India and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Dabawala works at
Locations
-
1
Horizon Medical Center1301 N Plum Grove Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 430-0600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dabawala?
He is an exceptional doctor with very through in his diagnosis. I am with him since last 11 years and experience quality service that I have not seen anywhere. He is maintaining very personal relationship with his patients and give enough time to listen and discuss all concerns. He is a very kind doctor treating us with his expert knowledge and love.
About Dr. Asharaf Dabawala, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1528078656
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
- M P Shah Med College India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabawala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabawala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabawala works at
Dr. Dabawala speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabawala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabawala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.