Overview

Dr. Ashar Khan, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Khan works at ACCESS BEHAVIORAL CARE DEARBORN,MI in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.