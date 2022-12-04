Dr. Ashar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashar Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashar Khan, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Access Behavioral Care Pllc24714 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 438-6691
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is compassionate, caring, knowledgeable. He is kind to everyone. He explains what he will be doing and why. I appreciate his calm demeanor. I trust him.. He is compassionate, caring, knowledgeable. I especially appreciate his calm demeanor. He explains what and why he is doi givinga certain
About Dr. Ashar Khan, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1679646160
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Services Ehc
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
