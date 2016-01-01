Dr. Franklin accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashanti Franklin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashanti Franklin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
-
1
Peconic Bay Medical Center1 Heroes Way, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-5000
-
2
Dr. Ashanti Franklin496 County Road 111 Bldg D2, Manorville, NY 11949 Directions (631) 727-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashanti Franklin, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
