Dr. Ashanthi Gajaweera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajaweera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashanthi Gajaweera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashanthi Gajaweera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gajaweera works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates Of Rochester20 Hagen Dr Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 586-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gajaweera?
She takes the time and explains everything.
About Dr. Ashanthi Gajaweera, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356342497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gajaweera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajaweera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gajaweera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gajaweera works at
Dr. Gajaweera has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajaweera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajaweera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajaweera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajaweera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajaweera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.