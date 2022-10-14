Overview

Dr. Ashanthi Gajaweera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gajaweera works at Neurology Associates Of Rochester in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.