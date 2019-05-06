Dr. Velisetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asha Velisetty, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Velisetty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Asha Velisetty MD3309 SW 34th Cir Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 237-5115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Has helped. Very professional.
About Dr. Asha Velisetty, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407877756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velisetty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velisetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Velisetty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velisetty.
