Dr. Asha Proctor, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Proctor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
1
Delaware Valley OB/GYN2 Princess Rd Ste C, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 799-5010
2
Delaware Valley OB/GYN300 Princeton Hightstown Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 336-3266
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Asha Proctor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proctor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proctor speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.