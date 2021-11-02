Overview

Dr. Asha Patnaik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Patnaik works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.