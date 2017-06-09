Dr. Asha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asha Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Vs Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Asha Patel MD PC3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 236, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Very caring doctor and wonderful staff
About Dr. Asha Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1467544817
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Vs Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.