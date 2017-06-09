Overview

Dr. Asha Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Vs Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Patel works at Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.