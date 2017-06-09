See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Asha Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Asha Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Vs Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Patel works at Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asha Patel MD PC
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 236, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (248) 551-7977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jun 09, 2017
    Very caring doctor and wonderful staff
    Margaret Davis ripton in Trenton, MI — Jun 09, 2017
    About Dr. Asha Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1467544817
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Medical Education
    • Vs Med Sch
