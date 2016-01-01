Dr. Pandu accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asha Pandu, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Pandu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Pandu works at
Locations
Amc Internal Medicine Group178 WASHINGTON AVENUE EXT, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 262-5735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Asha Pandu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1528595147
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pandu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandu works at
