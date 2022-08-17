Dr. Asha Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Nayak, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Nayak, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Nayak works at
Locations
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in the world.
About Dr. Asha Nayak, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497864433
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia|New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
