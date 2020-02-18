See All Pediatricians in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Asha Misra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Asha Misra, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Asha Misra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U.

Dr. Misra works at Newport Pediatric in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD
Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD
10 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Pediatrics
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 705, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-8699

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Misra?

    Feb 18, 2020
    Dr. Asha Misra is the best doctor around in Orange County. My daughter has been seeing her since she was born. She always give the child and parent her undivided attention. She’s not quick to prescribe medicine which is great. She provides alternative options which is hard to find in Orange County. She also has the best bedside manners and really cares about the child and also how the parents feel. On a few occasions she’s also helped me out when I wasn’t feeling well. She really goes above and beyond. Dr. Misra also is one of only a hand full in Southern CA that we’ve found that will work with families on alternative vaccine schedules. Most doctors push to get them all done as directed by government but she worked with us on separated them out more for our daughter.
    Best Kids Doctor Around — Feb 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Asha Misra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Asha Misra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Misra to family and friends

    Dr. Misra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Misra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Asha Misra, MD.

    About Dr. Asha Misra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376538595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Monmouth Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Safdar Jung Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asha Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Misra works at Newport Pediatric in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Misra’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Asha Misra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.