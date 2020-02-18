Dr. Asha Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Misra, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Misra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U.
Dr. Misra works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Pediatrics1401 Avocado Ave Ste 705, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-8699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misra?
Dr. Asha Misra is the best doctor around in Orange County. My daughter has been seeing her since she was born. She always give the child and parent her undivided attention. She’s not quick to prescribe medicine which is great. She provides alternative options which is hard to find in Orange County. She also has the best bedside manners and really cares about the child and also how the parents feel. On a few occasions she’s also helped me out when I wasn’t feeling well. She really goes above and beyond. Dr. Misra also is one of only a hand full in Southern CA that we’ve found that will work with families on alternative vaccine schedules. Most doctors push to get them all done as directed by government but she worked with us on separated them out more for our daughter.
About Dr. Asha Misra, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376538595
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Ctr
- Safdar Jung Hosp
- King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra works at
Dr. Misra speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.