Dr. Asha Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Mahajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Mahajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rwjpe Cardio MD1200 US Highway 22 Ste 16, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (848) 283-7334
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajan?
About Dr. Asha Mahajan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1750776027
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahajan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Dr. Mahajan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.