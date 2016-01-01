Dr. Kuruvila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asha Kuruvila, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Kuruvila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Kuruvila works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Gastroenterology - Northeast18980 N Memorial Dr Ste 280, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (713) 486-8180
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuruvila?
About Dr. Asha Kuruvila, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356657613
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Medical School In Houston
- St. John's Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuruvila accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuruvila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuruvila works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuruvila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.