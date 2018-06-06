Dr. Asha Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 501 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223 Directions (716) 838-5162
-
2
Buffalo Ophthalmology Pllc405 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-7386
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
After four other specialists couldn't help my fiance, we went to Dr. Kumar. She was professional and courteous. Our wait time was minimal and walked out pleasantly surprised with our visit. Dr explained his options and her recommended follow ups. Other Drs wanted to do laser treatments but Dr stated those would not help. She answered all of our questions and concerns. We are very thankful to have found this amazing specialist.
About Dr. Asha Kumar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740395763
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.