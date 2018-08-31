Overview

Dr. Asha Kamat is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Karnataka University / B.L.D.E. Association's Medical College and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Kamat works at Texas Tech Physicians - Surgery in Amarillo, TX with other offices in Jackson, OH and Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.