Dr. Asha Kamat is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Kamat
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asha Kamat is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Karnataka University / B.L.D.E. Association's Medical College and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Kamat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-5600Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Holzer Jackson MOB500 Burlington Rd, Jackson, OH 45640 Directions (740) 395-8802Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Aurora Clinic14707 E 2nd Ave Ste 150, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions (720) 400-8935
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamat?
Very knowledgeable and humble
About Dr. Asha Kamat
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1659533081
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech Univ. HSC
- Karnataka University / B.L.D.E. Association's Medical College
- Pc Jabin College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamat works at
Dr. Kamat speaks Hebrew.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.