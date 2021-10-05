See All Dermatologists in Columbia, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Asha James, MD

Dermatology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asha James, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center

Dr. James works at Columbia Skin Clinic in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Skin Clinic LLC
    3600 Forest Dr Ste 400, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 779-7316
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Asha James, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669445235
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Residency

