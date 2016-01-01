Dr. Asha Downs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Downs, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Asha Downs, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
North Oakland Ear Nose and Throat Centers PC5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 200, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-3100
Dr. Zulekha Y. Ali MD PC75 Barclay Cir Ste 105, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 299-6100
Mclaren Community Medical Center809 W Dryden Rd, Metamora, MI 48455 Directions (810) 678-8185
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
