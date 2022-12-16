Overview

Dr. Asha Chemmalakuzhy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Chemmalakuzhy works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.