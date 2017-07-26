Overview

Dr. Asha Chekuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terrell, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Chekuri works at WellMed at Terrell in Terrell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.