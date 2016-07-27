Dr. Asha Bhalwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Bhalwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Asha Bhalwal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Bhalwal works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Women's Center - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhalwal?
She is really good, listen to her patients.
About Dr. Asha Bhalwal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174887285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalwal works at
Dr. Bhalwal has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhalwal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.