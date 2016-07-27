Overview

Dr. Asha Bhalwal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Bhalwal works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.