Super Profile

Dr. Asghar Koleyni, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Asghar Koleyni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Koleyni works at Memphis Plastic Surgery Grp PC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Plastic Surgery Group
    6005 Park Ave Ste 1007B, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 14, 2022
    Dr Koleyni is awesome. Totally the best.
    Julie Bullock Copland — May 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Asghar Koleyni, MD
    About Dr. Asghar Koleyni, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 61 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1184718017
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

