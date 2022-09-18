Overview

Dr. Asghar Husain, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Husain works at San Antonio Radiological Med Gp in Upland, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Chino Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.