Overview

Dr. Asghar Askari, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Askari works at Robert A Schroeder MD Inc in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.