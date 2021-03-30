Dr. Asfia Kauser, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asfia Kauser, DMD
Dr. Asfia Kauser, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Peoria, IL.
Willow Knolls Family Dental7310 N Villa Lake Dr Ste B, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 237-4096
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely fantastic! she is very gentle and so nice!! the whole staff was. I came in as a new patient with a problem and they helped me SO MUCH!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1750908992
Dr. Kauser accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kauser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.