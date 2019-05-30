Dr. Salma accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asem Salma, MD
Overview
Dr. Asem Salma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 830 W High St Ste 390, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 995-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salma operated on me for bleeding on the brain. I was most pleased with the results. He was very attentive to my condition and explained the procedure well. I feel great as a result of the surgery and would highly recommend him to any one with a serious neurological condition.
About Dr. Asem Salma, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salma speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.