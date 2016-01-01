Dr. Abdeljalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asem Abdeljalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asem Abdeljalil, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University of Jordan School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Abdeljalil works at
Locations
-
1
Jackson County Pulmonary Medical Group19550 E 39th St S Ste 310, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-8113Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Asem Abdeljalil, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1861410706
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Henry Ford Health System
- University of Jordan School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
