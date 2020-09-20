Dr. Ascension Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ascension Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ascension Torres, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital Mc|University Ill Hospital
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Coastal Islands Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery2402 Frist Blvd Ste 204, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 207-3354Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torres operated in my son recently who had a complicated case of appendicitis. Very caring and skilled pediatric surgeon. We received excellent care from the team in Kendall Regional Hospital from the emergency room, the anesthesia, operating room and pediatric floor. We are very thankful.
About Dr. Ascension Torres, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1003996612
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Mc|University Ill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.