Dr. Ascension Torres, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ascension Torres, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital Mc|University Ill Hospital

Dr. Torres works at Coastal Islands Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Islands Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    2402 Frist Blvd Ste 204, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 207-3354
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 20, 2020
    Dr. Torres operated in my son recently who had a complicated case of appendicitis. Very caring and skilled pediatric surgeon. We received excellent care from the team in Kendall Regional Hospital from the emergency room, the anesthesia, operating room and pediatric floor. We are very thankful.
    About Dr. Ascension Torres, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003996612
    • Chldns Hospital Mc|University Ill Hospital
