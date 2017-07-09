Dr. Mendes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asante Mendes, MD
Overview
Dr. Asante Mendes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 136 Simsbury Rd Ste 12H, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 269-3101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendes?
I have had an extraordinary experience under the care of Dr. Mendes. I would highly recommend him to friends & family that could benefit from his specialty. I have Panic Disorder & when I began treatment with him, I was unable to drive, stay alone, or stop the anxiety . I am now able to do all of these things again. He is compassionate, empathetic & very knowledgeable. I have complex medical issues & he has skillfully used his expertise to compliment my other treatments.
About Dr. Asante Mendes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114109212
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.