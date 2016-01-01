Overview

Dr. Asal Naderi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Naderi works at Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.