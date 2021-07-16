Dr. Asahel Gridley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gridley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asahel Gridley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asahel Gridley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gridley works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4070
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 639-3777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ochsner Specialty Health Center - Hancock Medical Center149 Drinkwater Rd, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520 Directions (228) 395-1224
Sidell1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 303, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and knowledgeable staff. Explained my weight readout before Dr. Gridley came in, so that l was informed. Chris the nurse was outstanding! Dr. Gridley was above and beyond any Dr. Visit that l have ever experienced. He was very kind, and explained everything that was going on with my issue. He drew pictures to explain the placement. He went over my ct scan organ by organ, explaining in detail what was going on inside of my body. He is positive, extremely knowledgeable, and most of all caring. He is the upmost example of what all doctors should emulate. I appreciate the time that he spent with me, and that he is going to be my Dr as l repair the difficulty that l am experiencing with my issue.
About Dr. Asahel Gridley, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1578723599
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Houston
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Baylor University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gridley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gridley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gridley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gridley has seen patients for Obesity and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gridley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gridley speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gridley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gridley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gridley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gridley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.