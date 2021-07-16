See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Asahel Gridley, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asahel Gridley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gridley works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA, Bay Saint Louis, MS and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ochsner Specialty Health Center - Hancock Medical Center
    149 Drinkwater Rd, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 395-1224
    Sidell
    1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 303, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Community Hospital
  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 16, 2021
    Very kind and knowledgeable staff. Explained my weight readout before Dr. Gridley came in, so that l was informed. Chris the nurse was outstanding! Dr. Gridley was above and beyond any Dr. Visit that l have ever experienced. He was very kind, and explained everything that was going on with my issue. He drew pictures to explain the placement. He went over my ct scan organ by organ, explaining in detail what was going on inside of my body. He is positive, extremely knowledgeable, and most of all caring. He is the upmost example of what all doctors should emulate. I appreciate the time that he spent with me, and that he is going to be my Dr as l repair the difficulty that l am experiencing with my issue.
    Gwendolyn M Clement — Jul 16, 2021
    About Dr. Asahel Gridley, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578723599
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Houston
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    • Ochsner
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • Baylor University
    • General Surgery
