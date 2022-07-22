Dr. Asadullah Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asadullah Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asadullah Hussain, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
-
1
Medical City Surgery Center Denton3316 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 349-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
Dr. Hussain is a very caring and knowledgeable Doctor. He listens and is a good person. You can tell when you talk to him. He is a awesome Doctor and so his all of his Staff. Great Healthcare Dr’s and NP’s 5 stars.
About Dr. Asadullah Hussain, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174500540
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.